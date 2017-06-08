× Oklahoma representative requests study focusing on Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation

OKLAHOMA CITY – An Oklahoma representative says he has requested an interim study concerning the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation after receiving a letter from a group of disgruntled employees.

“It’s clear that this agency is not running smoothly,” said Rep. Bobby Cleveland. “Earlier this year, dozens of agency employees submitted a letter to commissioners regarding Director Stan Florence’s leadership and decisions. Furthermore, it appears Florence knowingly allowed staff to continue working in a Lawton office that tested positive for toxic mold and sickened several employees.”

At this point, OSBI Director Stan Florence has not seen or read the letter.

“Lawmakers appropriated more than $10 million to the agency for the upcoming fiscal year,” Cleveland said. “We didn’t give the agency that money so a director could intimidate employees who have concerns or so he could open up the bureau to lawsuits. We need straight answers from the director, and I fully intend to ensure the agency runs smoothly from here on out.”

The deadline for interim study requests is Friday.

After requests are received, House Speaker Charles McCall will consider each request on the basis of its merits.