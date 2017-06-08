× Oklahoma woman charged with child neglect after grandson shot, killed another teen during botched robbery

DUNCAN, Okla. – An Oklahoma woman is charged with child neglect after her grandson shot and killed another teen during a botched robbery.

On May 28th, 17-year-old Dylan Black, along with two other teenagers and two adults, attempted to rob a Duncan teen.

Police said the group went into the teen’s home to steal marijuana.

There was a struggle inside the home and the suspects ran away.

Police said the teen resident then grabbed a gun and followed the group outside, shooting at the suspects and the car.

That is when police said Black was shot.

He was later found dead inside the vehicle at a nearby apartment complex.

The suspects were all arrested and booked into jail. They are facing second-degree murder charges.

Shortly after the shooting, police conducted a video-recorded interview with the teen who shot the gun and his grandmother, 63-year-old Brenda Hanson, about the shooting that occurred at their home.

According to documents obtained by the Duncan Banner, when the detective stepped out of the room, Hanson reportedly whispered to her grandson, “I’m sure they don’t know anything about the dope.”

The teen then allegedly asked his grandmother to tell police that the gun did not belong to him.

Reports show Hanson then told her grandson that the interview camera was still running.

During a follow-up interview, Hanson told police that she knew her grandson had been selling marijuana for about a month, the Duncan Banner reports.

She said that she told him to stop, but she didn’t report him to police because “she was afraid of what would happen.”

Hanson has since been arrested for child neglect.

Her grandson, who has not been identified because he is a minor, is also facing charges in connection to the deadly shooting.