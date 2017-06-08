× Police investigating death of man who was found lying in the road in N.E. Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – Police are investigating the death of a man who was found lying in the road in northeast Oklahoma City.

Around 11 a.m. on June 7th, police were called to reports of a man lying in the road near Air Depot Blvd., north of N.E. 50th.

When officers arrived, they found 22-year-old Zane Axl Peery dead.

Police said Peery had trauma to his body consistent with homicide.

At this time, no arrests have been made in the case.

If you have any information that could help police, please call the homicide tip-line at (405)297-1200.