Police searching Arkansas landfill in Colorado killing after remains found in Oklahoma

BOULDER, Colo. – Authorities are searching a landfill in Arkansas as they investigate the death of a Colorado woman whose partial remains were found in Oklahoma earlier this year.

Police in Boulder, Colorado said Thursday that they’ve been looking for evidence in the landfill in Morrilton, Arkansas near Little Rock since Tuesday.

They said the search is related to the killing of 25-year-old Ashley Mead but didn’t elaborate on what they’re looking for. They have previously said they were still looking for more remains.

Mead’s torso was found in a suitcase that had been thrown into a dumpster in Okmulgee, Oklahoma, about 40 miles south of Tulsa, back in February.

Mead and her one-year-old daughter, Winter, were first reported missing at that time. Winter was found in Oklahoma with her father, Adam Densmore, but Mead was still missing until her remains were found.

Investigators believe she was dismembered near Shreveport, Louisiana and have said her remains could have been discarded anywhere between there and Oklahoma.

Densmore has been charged with killing her.