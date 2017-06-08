× Silver alert issued for deaf man with autism near McLoud

MCLOUD, Okla. – Authorities in Pottawatomie County are searching for a man who was last seen Wednesday morning.

A silver alert has been issued for 49-year-old James Murphy.

Murphy was last seen near 60 Vera Place in McLoud around 10 a.m. on Wednesday morning.

Investigators say Murphy is autistic and deaf, which makes them concerned for his well-being.

Murphy was last seen wearing a shirt, baggy jeans, work boots and possibly a jacket. He may also be riding a black and red bicycle.

If you have seen him, call the Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office at (405) 273-1727.