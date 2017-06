Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Oklahoma head coach Bob Stoops officially retired on Wednesday.

Now it's just a matter of time for his statue to be officially unveiled.

The Stoops statue is being stored away after accidentally being revealed on the back of a trailer in November of 2015.

The University of Oklahoma was waiting for Stoops' career to be over to officially unveil it.

At his retirement news conference on Wednesday, Stoops was asked about the statue.