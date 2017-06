Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Oklahoma's softball team celebrated their second straight national championship on Thursday night with a public celebration at Marita Hynes Field in Norman.

OU won their fourth national title overall and third in the last five years when they beat Florida 5-4 in Game 2 of the Women's College World Series Finals.

Members of the team and head coach Patty Gasso spoke to the crowd at the softball stadium, already decorated with 2017 national champion signs.