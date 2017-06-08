× “Sweet and to the point,” Campus Corner store pays tribute to Bob Stoops

NORMAN, Okla. – An apparel store is paying tribute to Bob Stoops by dedicating their storefront to the coaching legend.

“Sweet and to the point,” said Helen Wolney, the manager of Apothem Sooner Sportswear.

She’s describing the store’s “I Love Bob” t-shirts.

The shirts have been paying tribute to Stoops for all 18 years of his career at the University of Oklahoma.

However, they’re now the star of the storefront following Stoops’ retirement announcement.

Wolney said their popularity is quickly growing.

You can only order Apothem’s “I Love Bob” t-shirt online currently. There are only a few left in store, but Wolney expects another shipment soon. ​