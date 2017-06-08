“These people need God,” Oklahoma church vandalized 3 times in the last month

TULSA, Okla. – Parishioners at an Oklahoma church were busy cleaning up a mess left behind by vandals.

“It’s very sad, you know. That means that these people need God,” said Jose Alfonso, the pastor at Cornerstone Hispanic Church.

On Wednesday, Alfonso arrived at the church to discover vulgar obscenities spray painted on the side of the church.

In fact, the church has been targeted by vandals three times in the last month.

“They don’t do that to the church, they do that to God,” he told KJRH.

Now, church leaders are warning other places of worship in the area.