17-year-old in custody after shooting at newspaper delivery driver

TULSA, Okla. – A 17-year-old is in custody after allegedly shooting at a newspaper delivery driver.

Authorities in Tulsa say they are investigating after a newspaper delivery driver was grazed by a bullet early Friday morning.

Around 4 a.m., the driver and two other people were dropping off papers at a home near 61st and Union.

The victim told FOX 23 that he pulled into the driveway and immediately heard gunshots from a neighbor’s home.

One of the bullets grazed the driver, but he refused to go to the hospital.

At this point, investigators have not arrested anyone but a 17-year-old was taken into custody.