“Don’t give up on me,” Carney man succumbs to rattlesnake bite

CARNEY, Okla. - A devastating loss for a family in Carney after a man died from a rattlesnake bite.

Jeremy Knox, 38, was working on a bread truck he wanted to restore when he was bitten by the snake.

Initially, he didn't know what bit him. His wife, Jessica Miller-Knox, took him to a nearby hospital.

"Went to a hospital and told them it was some sort of bite, we didn't know, but that something was wrong," Jessica said. "They looked at it and sent us home."

The pain grew worse and the next day they went to Integris Baptist Medical Center where he was immediately treated for a rattlesnake bite.

"They gave him 22 vials [of anti-venom]," Jessica said. "From what I understand, they start on a low dose, and a low dose is six. They said they thought they had it under control."

But it was too late. A few days later, surrounded by friends and family, Jeremy died in his sleep.

"The last thing I said was I love him and he said, 'don't give up on me,'" Jessica said.

Now she and the four children he's leaving behind want to make sure he's remembered for his hard work and stubborn attitude. Jessica said she plans to continue to grow the business and realize his ambitions.

"My partner is gone, but his dreams are not," she said.

A memorial ride is planned for next week.

"So that he knows how much he meant to us," Jessica said.