× Edmond police: Suspects accused of more than 30 auto burglaries overnight

EDMOND, Okla. – Authorities in Edmond are searching for a pair of alleged thieves who have been targeting several neighborhoods.

Early Friday morning, dispatchers began receiving multiple calls about auto burglaries throughout north Edmond.

One of the callers told dispatchers that they could see the alleged suspects pulling on door handles of vehicles parked in driveways and on the street.

At that point, Edmond officers began responding to multiple addresses within the Kickingbird Estates neighborhood.

As they were taking those reports, dispatchers began receiving more calls from the Thomas Trail neighborhood regarding a stolen vehicle and several auto burglaries.

When officers arrived at the neighborhood, they spotted four people inside a truck who tried to run from police.

Authorities were able to take one adult and two juveniles into custody. However, investigators say they are looking for two more suspects at this time.

In all, Edmond police say there were 30 to 40 auto burglaries reported throughout Kickingbird Estates, Olde Towne, Brookhaven, Timber Ridge and Thomas Trail.

Also, authorities say multiple vehicles were stolen.

Dispatchers say they are still receiving calls about additional incidents.

So far, multiple stolen license plates were recovered but officers are still searching for the two other suspects.

If you have any information on the rime spree, call Edmond police.