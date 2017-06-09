Festivals, Endeavor Games happening 4 Your Weekend

OKLAHOMA – There’s are plenty of activities to do this weekend!

The deadCenter film festival is already underway at various locations in Oklahoma City, including the Harkins Theatre downtown and the Oklahoma City Museum of Art Theater.

This film festival continues to get national recognition and you can see hundreds of short or longer-format indie films and documentaries from around the world.

The film-makers may also be on-hand to answer questions after the screenings.

The 8th annual Stroud Wine Festival is tomorrow.

It’s one day: Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the pavilion on main street.

There will be 21 merchandise booths, 15 wineries from across the state, seven food vendors, entertainment and an inflatable water slide for the kids!

The Endeavor Games are also going on this weekend at the University of Central Oklahoma.

This is a nationally recognized sporting event for disabled athletes who compete in multiple sports.

Go cheer on these athletes as they compete in power-lifting, table tennis volleyball and much more!