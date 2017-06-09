“I’m with my kids,” Man killed after pleading with teen gunmen

CHICAGO, Ill. – A 25-year-old man is dead after pleading with gunmen to spare his life outside his home in Chicago.

The Chicago Tribune reports that the victim was talking to his girlfriend and kids through a car window when two teens approached him.

Police and witnesses say the teens asked the man about his gang affiliation.

At that point, authorities say the victim told the pair, “I’m with my kids.”

Despite his plea, one teenager allegedly shot the man in the forehead. After the man dropped to the ground, the teen then allegedly stood over him and shot him two more times in the chest.

The victim’s two children, a 2-year-old and a 5-month-old, were rushed into a nearby home.

Gang violence has plagued Chicago for years, leading to hundreds of people being killed.

In fact, Newsweek says that the city recorded more than 700 murders last year, which is more than New York City and Los Angeles combined.

Residents there say it has gotten so dangerous that children are not allowed to go outside alone. In some neighborhoods, they’re not allowed to go near windows.

“Right now, everybody is scared,” said the man who attended to the victim. “Nobody on this block is going to let their kids go outside unless they’re outside with them, and they’re not going to let them out of their sight. No bikes, no park, because of the bull—-.”