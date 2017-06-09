“It’s not a joke,” Metro school working to clean up mess left by vandals

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY – A metro school sustained significant damage after a break-in early Friday morning.

Early Friday morning, police said Douglass Mid-High, near N.E. 10th and Martin Luther King Blvd., was ransacked.

"It's not a joke and it's not funny,” April Houston told NewsChannel 4.

Houston said she was speechless when she found her workplace in shambles.

“I've been here for four years and I couldn't see why you would want to even do this. You know, this is a school. This is, you know, kids. Why would you want to break into a school and vandalize it?” Houston said.

The vandals shattered several windows in the front office and the kitchen. They also left a sopping mess in the kitchen after they set off the fire alarm.

"It's really particularly sad that it's a school," MSgt. Gary Knight, with the Oklahoma City Police Department, said. "In this day in time with the budget issues that are going on, there's so little money, so little funding, available for schools and this just cuts even deeper."

That’s one reason why police want to know who did this and why, and school employees are hoping they find out soon.

"Whoever did it, I hope they get caught. I really do. I really and truly do. We got to get this cleaned up because school starts Monday,” Houston said.

Officials with the school district released the following statement, saying:

“Last night, Douglass Mid-High School was broken into sustaining significant damage to several office spaces, classrooms, the media center and the kitchen. District teams are currently on-site, and we are working closely with our law enforcement partners to investigate the incident. Break-ins like this are unfortunate, especially as OKCPS and other schools across the state find ourselves in such a challenging budget situation. We simply don’t have dollars to waste on unnecessary repairs.” – Beth Harrison with Oklahoma City Public Schools.

Police and school officials are investigating the incident. So far, no arrests have been made.

If you have any information, please call police.​