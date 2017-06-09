× Logan County man arrested after allegedly threatening to hurt officers responding to 911 call

LOGAN COUNTY, Okla. – A Logan County man is in custody after he allegedly threatened to hurt officers responding to a 911 call.

On June 9, Logan County deputies were called to a domestic disturbance at a home in the 3200 block of Lakewood Dr.

As the caller was on the phone with 911, dispatchers heard the alleged suspect saying that he would kill any officers that arrived on the call.

When the deputies arrived at the home, they reportedly saw 22-year-old Brandon Scott Greenlee assault his mother.

Authorities say when Greenlee noticed the deputies, he allegedly ran toward them and attempted to assault them.

Although deputies attempted to tase him, it had no effect on him.

Ultimately, he was brought to the ground and taken into custody.

Greenlee was arrested on complaints of interrupting a 911 call, domestic assault and battery, assault and battery on an officer and obstruction by disregarding a lawful order.