Oklahoma City man dies following alleged assault

OKLAHOMA CITY – An Oklahoma City man has died from his injuries following an alleged assault that occurred earlier this month.

On June 1, police were called to OU Medical Center following a reported assault.

Employees at the hospital say that 51-year-old Randall Ragains was admitted to the hospital with significant injuries that he sustained during the alleged assault.

On Friday, authorities learned that Ragains died from his injuries.

At this point, investigators are not sure why Ragains was assaulted. No arrests have been made in the case.

If you have any information, call the Homicide Tip Line at (405) 297-1200.