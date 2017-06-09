× Oklahoma City school sustains significant damage after break-in

OKLAHOMA CITY – A metro school sustained significant damage after a break-in early Friday morning.

Overnight, police said Douglass Mid-High, near N.E. 10th and Martin Luther King Blvd., was ransacked.

The suspect(s) set off the fire alarm, destroyed property in the office, broke glass, and flooded the kitchen.

“Last night, Douglass Mid-High School was broken into sustaining significant damage to several office spaces, classrooms, the media center and the kitchen. District teams are currently on-site, and we are working closely with our law enforcement partners to investigate the incident. Break-ins like this are unfortunate, especially as OKCPS and other schools across the state find ourselves in such a challenging budget situation. We simply don’t have dollars to waste on unnecessary repairs.” – Beth Harrison with Oklahoma City Public Schools

Police and school officials are investigating the incident.

If you have any information, please call police.