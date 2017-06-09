× Authorities cancel silver alert after missing 71-year-old woman found in North Carolina

LEFLORE COUNTY, Okla. – Authorities in Le Flore County say they have canceled a silver alert after a missing woman was found on the East Coast.

A silver alert was issued for 71-year-old Bethelene Kuney after she hadn’t been seen since the morning of June 7.

Officials say Kuney has a history of strokes and suffers from diabetes, so it was critical to find her quickly.

On Friday, authorities announced that Kuney had been found in North Carolina.