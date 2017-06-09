State, federal agencies to end 3 Oklahoma hospital contracts

TULSA, Okla. — Oklahoma and federal officials have taken steps to cut off government funding to a Tulsa youth psychiatric hospital after a facility inspection.

The Tulsa World reports the Oklahoma Health Care Authority told Shadow Mountain Behavioral Health System officials in a letter last week that it’ll end three SoonerCare contracts with the facility July 31.

Hospital officials say the action is “unwarranted.”

A state Health Department survey found the facility failed to protect and promote patient rights and failed to follow hospital policy on the use of restraints and seclusion.

Oklahoma Department of Human Services officials have indicated they will no longer send children to the hospital routinely.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services will also terminate its Medicare contract in August unless the hospital takes corrective action.