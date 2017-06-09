× Teenager taken into custody after woman found shot in crashed car

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities have arrested a teenager after a woman was shot in northeast Oklahoma City.

Around 3:45 p.m. on Tuesday, emergency crews were called to a car accident in the 1600 block of N.E. 44th St.

Witnesses told dispatchers that a woman driving an SUV crashed into a tree.

Once officials arrived on the scene, they quickly learned that the driver had been shot before the crash.

Investigators say they learned woman and a young man got into an altercation, and then shots were fired.

On Friday, Oklahoma City police announced that they had made an arrest in the case.

A 16-year-old boy was taken into custody on complaints of robbery with a firearm and assault and battery with a deadly weapon.