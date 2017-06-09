Tulsa police investigating after officers shoot, kill man armed with knives

Warning: This is a raw feed from a partner station KJRH and there could be language unsuitable for some viewers
TULSA, Okla. – Authorities say a Tulsa man was shot by officers following a disturbance on Friday morning.
Sgt. Leland Ashley, with the Tulsa Police Department, said that deputies with the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office were trying to serve a civil pickup order for a mental health issue at a home when the subject walked off.
Authorities followed him to a convenience store and realized that he was carrying two large knives.
At some point, two deputies and one officer opened fire on the man, who was struck at least once.
A short time later, the man died at a nearby hospital.
“The investigation is just beginning. We are in the early stages of this investigation,” Sgt. Ashley said.
The Tulsa World reports that a crowd gathered around the perimeter of the scene, with many chanting an expletive at police.
A man who claimed to be the victim’s brother said that the 29-year-old suffered from a mental illness and could have been subdued with a taser.