Tulsa police investigating after officers shoot, kill man armed with knives

TULSA, Okla. – Authorities say a Tulsa man was shot by officers following a disturbance on Friday morning.

Sgt. Leland Ashley, with the Tulsa Police Department, said that deputies with the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office were trying to serve a civil pickup order for a mental health issue at a home when the subject walked off.

Authorities followed him to a convenience store and realized that he was carrying two large knives.

At some point, two deputies and one officer opened fire on the man, who was struck at least once.

We are on the scene of an officer involved shooting on MLK Drive. pic.twitter.com/NjeTQ1HJdv — Mycah Hatfield (@MycahHatfield) June 9, 2017

A short time later, the man died at a nearby hospital.

“The investigation is just beginning. We are in the early stages of this investigation,” Sgt. Ashley said.

The Tulsa World reports that a crowd gathered around the perimeter of the scene, with many chanting an expletive at police.

Here's a better shot of the convenience store. A rather large crowd has gathered around police tape pic.twitter.com/ZDkG4up1rD — Kyle Hinchey (@KyleHinchey) June 9, 2017

A man who claimed to be the victim’s brother said that the 29-year-old suffered from a mental illness and could have been subdued with a taser.