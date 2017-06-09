Watch: Teen gets heartwarming, heartbreaking birthday surprise from dad who died

PORT HURON, Mich. – A teenager who is still dealing with the loss of his father received a heartwarming and heartbreaking surprise for his birthday.

Johnny Crow turned 16-years-old on June 7.

While your sixteenth birthday is supposed to be one of the sweetest, Crow’s big day was already preparing to be bittersweet.

In April, Johnny’s father died at the age of 49 from a heart attack, according to the Times Herald.

However, it seems that Johnny’s father wasn’t going to let death stop him from surprising his son on his birthday.

Johnny’s sister, Chandler Mae Crow, posted on Facebook that when she dropped her brother off at his guitar lesson a month ago, an instructor told her about a surprise.

“Dad was always filled with surprises,” she posted on Facebook.

As it turns out, John had purchased a Dean Razorback guitar in January and asked the music center to keep it safe until Johnny’s big day.

On Johnny’s birthday, Chandler picked him up from school and drove him to the music center.

Johnny was given a birthday card that was signed by his dad before learning about the guitar.

“Dad bought it for your birthday before he passed away,” Chandler is heard saying.

Immediately, Johnny bursts into tears.

The video of the surprise has been viewed over 5 million times.