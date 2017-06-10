2-year-old boy accidentally shoots, kills 7-year-old cousin

TENNESSEE – A 7-year-old girl was accidentally shot and killed earlier this week by her 2-year-old cousin.

Police say Harmony Warfield was in the apartment with four other relatives, her 29-year-old aunt, and other children, ages 14,11, and 2, when the shooting occurred.

According to Inside Edition, the children were in the kitchen when a shot rang out throughout the house.

The 14-year-old told officials he then found the 2-year-old boy holding a pistol in the room where the shooting happened.

27-year-old Anthony Sanders, a friend of Harmony’s aunt, was allegedly outside at the time during the incident.

Sanders reportedly, “went inside the apartment to see what happened, and then ran from the area.”

Harmony was taken to the hospital where she later died.

Police are now wanting to question Sanders about the incident but have not been able to find him.

They also have not been able to find the weapon.