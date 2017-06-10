× Facebook giving users new reaction for Pride Month

Facebook is rolling out a new reaction for users to use during Pride month.

In a Facebook post it states, “We believe in building a platform that supports all communities. So we’re celebrating love and diversity this Pride by giving you a special reaction to use during Pride Month.”

Pride Month is celebrated every year during the month of June.

So, how can you get the rainbow reaction?

All you have to do is go like the LGBTQ@Facebook page and the reaction will then show up as an option on all posts.

“At Facebook, we value the impact that every individual can have. We are dedicated to creating an environment where people can be their authentic selves and share their own diverse backgrounds, experiences, perspectives and ideas. We understand that there are issues that are unique to lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender Facebook users and we are working with the LGBTQ community to better understand the needs of this population and offer helpful resources.”

This isn’t the first time Facebook has created a new reaction.

In honor of Mother’s Day, Facebook created a “thankful” reaction featuring a flower.

Facebook said they plan to promote Father’s Day “through a variety of experiences,” and will share more as Father Day gets closer.

If you want to want to make a suggestion or give feedback to Facebook, click here.