Families bring out their four-legged friends for Dogapalooza event

EDMOND, Okla. – It was a sizzlin’ summer-like day out at Dogapalooza at Bob Moore Subaru in Edmond.

You could say there were plenty of “hot dogs” at this four-legged family friendly event.

Dogs were out and about sniffing around and having fun.

There were also vendors offering dog-friendly products, doggy adoptions benefiting the OKC Animal Welfare, and a dog wash.

NewsChannel 4’s Lance West was there with his pooch, Pugsley, along with Bill Miston.

They were on-hand to sign autographs and meet folks and their furry friends.