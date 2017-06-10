Get outside and enjoy the weekend! Beautiful weather both Saturday and Sunday!

OKLAHOMA – Weather is all about timing and it’s perfect timing for the weekend!

Almost summer-like with plenty of sunshine, gusty south winds and very warm temps both Saturday and Sunday.

Highs mainly 80s and 90s with south winds 15-30 mph and gusty.

Area lakes will be very choppy so use caution!

By the middle of next week, the jet stream takes a dive south and conditions may become more favorable for scattered thunderstorms.

Some potential for severe weather middle and later parts of next week so stay tuned to the weather and have a great weekend!