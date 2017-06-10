“Keep the culture alive,” Celebrating the 31st annual Red Earth Festival

OKLAHOMA CITY – Warm weather and clear skies brought out visitors to the 31st annual Red Earth Festival at the Cox Convention Center in downtown Oklahoma City.

Amazing art, sculptures and jewelry from Native American artists, as well as a popular Powwow, highlight festivities at this amazing event.

“It shows that Oklahomans and people who come to the show that this is one way to keep the culture alive for the Native Americans. Plus, there’s some beautiful things out here,” said artist Clancy Gray.

NewsChannel 4’s Ali Meyer and Lorne Fultonberg were also on hand to meet and greet visitors.

The Red Earth Festival continues through Sunday and tickets are available at the door.

