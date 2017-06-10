× One person injured in northwest OKC shooting

OKLAHOMA CITY – One person is in critical condition after police responded to a shots fired call in northwest Oklahoma City on Saturday evening.

Authorities say the victim was shot while driving in the 500 block of N Rockwell Avenue, causing him to crash into a nearby store. The victim was transported to the hospital with critical injuries.

The victim had a female and two children in the car with him during the time of the shooting. They were uninjured.

Police are searching for a black male suspect and possibly one other suspect. No arrests have been made at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.