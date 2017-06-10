Surveillance video released in killing of man armed with knives in Tulsa

Warning: These videos may be considered graphic to some viewers.

TULSA, Okla. - Surveillance video has been released in the killing of a man armed with knives.

In a press release, the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office says it started on May 31 when the TCSO Mental Health Unit received a civil mental health pickup order to find 29-year-old Joshua Barre and then take him into custody for a mental healthy evaluation.

On June 1, the Mental Health Unit located Barre, who was armed with a hammer and yelling threats at deputies.

He was locked in his home alone at the time and "did not pose an immediate threat to the public."

Because of that, deputies left the house and decided to check back on a different date.

On June 5, deputies were notified by a neighbor that Barre was up the previous night, scaring her children. Barre was unable to be located that day by deputies.

Deputies found Barre on June 7 in his home. He threatened to kill officers but because once again he, "did not pose an immediate threat to the public," deputies left the scene.

Friday, June 9, a neighbor saw Barre in the street armed with two large knives and two Tulsa County Deputies were requested for assistance.

The Tulsa Police Department also received four separate 911 calls from residents about Barre walking with knives.

911 Calls:

At 9:50 a.m., the caller said the subject was carrying "two huge butcher knives in his hands..."

At 9:51 a.m., the caller said the subject had "two butcher knives in his hands..."

At 9:53 a.m., the caller said the subject had "two butcher knives in his hand...headed someplace to do some harm to somebody."

At 9:56 a.m., the caller said the subject was "walking the streets with a machete, threatening people..."

Two Tulsa County deputies found Barre, armed with two large knives, walking in a Tulsa neighborhood.

Deputies ordered him to drop the knives and said they would get him help. Barre refused to drop the knife and continued walking, threatening to kill the deputies.

Barre walked to a nearby convenience store where deputies gave him commands to stop and not enter the store.

A deputy tased Barre, but "it had no effect," and he continued to walk towards the convenience store.

Barre is seen on surveillance video entering the store with the knives.

As he opened the door and began to enter, officers fired their weapons, shooting Barre.

He was taken to a hospital where he later died.

After the shooting, a group of 25-30 people began shouting at officers. The crowd then grew to approximately 300 people.

Some of the people in the crowd threw objects at officers, like rocks or pieces of concrete.

"In conjunction with the assistance of community leaders and ministers, the situation was de-escalated and the crime scene was preserved," said the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office.

The officers involved have been placed on "routine administrative leave by both agencies." Their names will be released on a later date.