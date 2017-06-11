70-year-old kidnapping, assault victim in Pontotoc County dies

PONTOTOC COUNTY, Okla. – A 70-year-old victim in a Pontotoc County kidnapping and assault case has died.

Sheriff John Christian told KXII Brenda Carter subsided to injuries Wednesday at a rehab center, unable to recover since January.

Kalup Born, 18, is accused of having kidnapped Carter from her home in Ada at knife-point as well as crashing her vehicle into a creek and leaving her there to die.

He also allegedly broke into two more homes and multiple cars before a final stop.

Christian said Born then broke into and set another home on fire with an elderly couple inside. The couple survived, however their home was a total loss.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

At the time, Carter was taken to an Oklahoma City hospital for a head injury, multiple broken bones and hypothermia. She was later transferred to the rehab center, where she died.

Born was originally arrested for public intoxication but faces multiple charges in the case. They could now be amended to include a murder charge, Christian said.

34.768504 -96.663812