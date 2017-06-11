Firefighters save 8 ducklings trapped in northwest Oklahoma City drain

OKLAHOMA CITY – When ducklings found themselves helplessly trapped in a drain, the Oklahoma City Fire Department came to their adorable rescue.

The eight ducklings were saved Saturday morning near Hefner and Rockwell by Station 3.

According to The Bella Foundation SPCA‏, their CEO had seen the mother duck and asked OKCFD for help.

The foundation later thanked the department in a tweet with video of the sweet moment.

Thanks @OKCFD for saving 8 ducklings this morning that were trapped in a drainage pipe. Station #3 saved the day!@koconews @kfor @NEWS9 pic.twitter.com/mW1exqd0g4 — BellaFoundation SPCA (@BellaOKC) June 10, 2017

Firefighters worked to take out the ducklings from the drain one-by-one, the mother duck waiting with the rest nearby.

Cute peeping and quacking of joy can be heard in the video as they’re reunited.