Firefighters save 8 ducklings trapped in northwest Oklahoma City drain

Posted 1:37 pm, June 11, 2017, by

OKLAHOMA CITY – When ducklings found themselves helplessly trapped in a drain, the Oklahoma City Fire Department came to their adorable rescue.

The eight ducklings were saved Saturday morning near Hefner and Rockwell by Station 3.

According to The Bella Foundation SPCA‏, their CEO had seen the mother duck and asked OKCFD for help. 

The foundation later thanked the department in a tweet with video of the sweet moment.

Firefighters worked to take out the ducklings from the drain one-by-one, the mother duck waiting with the rest nearby.

Cute peeping and quacking of joy can be heard in the video as they’re reunited.