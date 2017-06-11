Firefighters save 8 ducklings trapped in northwest Oklahoma City drain

OKLAHOMA CITY – When ducklings found themselves helplessly trapped in a drain, the Oklahoma City Fire Department came to their adorable rescue.
The eight ducklings were saved Saturday morning near Hefner and Rockwell by Station 3.
According to The Bella Foundation SPCA, their CEO had seen the mother duck and asked OKCFD for help.
The foundation later thanked the department in a tweet with video of the sweet moment.
Firefighters worked to take out the ducklings from the drain one-by-one, the mother duck waiting with the rest nearby.
Cute peeping and quacking of joy can be heard in the video as they’re reunited.
35.467560 -97.516428