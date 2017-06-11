Lots of sunshine for your Sunday afternoon

OKLAHOMA – Hot afternoons and warm nights continue to be the rule for this weekend.

Today, we are back near 90 with lots of sunshine. Remember, the sun is almost at its highest point all year, so slather on sunscreen often!

By the middle of next week, the jet stream takes a dive south and conditions may become more favorable for scattered thunderstorms. Some potential exists for severe weather the middle and later parts of next week, so stay tuned to the weather!