Oklahoma County jail inmate dies, natural causes cited

OKLAHOMA CITY – An Oklahoma County jail inmate has died, and authorities said the death is likely due to natural causes.

Authorities said 59-year-old Larry Prather of Oklahoma City died Friday.

Details of the death were not immediately released, but acting Sheriff P.D. Taylor told The Oklahoman Prather was diabetic.

Prather had been arrested in February on charges of possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia, assaulting a peace officer and two counts of domestic assault.

The domestic assault charges were dismissed last week, while Prather was ordered then to stand trial on the other charges.