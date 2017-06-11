Wes Welker Football Camp Growing, Continues Improvement In OKC

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

In just the second year of Wes Welker’s camp the even is already growing.

Adding Western Heights, Crooked Oak and Putnam City High School to the mix.

Bringing the team total to 12.

The best part is everything’s free through Welker’s foundation including dry fit shirts, lunch and of course football and fun.

“You don’t put a limit on what we give to, or who we’re helping out,” Welker said. “Obviously, we believe in good coaches and good people. There’s a lot of good coaches doing a lot of good things for all these kids, and it’s been really fun to see the progress they’ve made year after year. The kids have been so appreciative. That’s one thing you really feel from these kids. They tell you, ‘thank you so much for putting this on.’ I have such a great committee, and foundation of people that get together and make all this happen. It’s been pretty extraordinary. The group of people that come together, and put on this great event and able to be a part of it.”

U.S. Grant alum Alex Levescy now guides the Generals, and sees the benefits of the one day event.

“It means a ton to not only my program, but this whole district,” Levescy said. “This gives us a chance to come out here, and get us reps in our passing game, and even compete against people in our district that we normally wouldn’t play in season. They love it. The fact that they get a free dry fit out of the thing, free food, they hear free stuff and they come running.”

New Douglass head coach Nino Williams knew Welker from high school and college ball.

The two reconnected to help the Trojans.

Williams credits the character of Welker for helping out everyone involved.

“You knock off a lot of birds with one stone by coming to stuff like this,” Williams said. “It just brings a camaraderie with these schools anyways. A lot of these kids already know each other, so it just brings good people together in a good atmosphere to have fun, compete and go out and go after the little trophy the give us at the end."