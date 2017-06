Cooking with Kyle: Fresh, delicious strawberry cobbler

OKLAHOMA CITY- It feels like summer, so now is the time to take advantage of having fresh fruit at every corner.

3 cups fresh strawberries, diced

½-3/4 cup sugar

1 cup all-purpose flour

2 teaspoons baking powder

½ teaspoon salt

½ cup sugar

1 cup milk

½ teaspoon vanilla extract

1 stick butter, melted

Optional Banana Glaze:

Whisk together 1 C powdered sugar, 2 T milk, 1/2 t vanilla. Slice 1 or 2 ripe bananas. Toss in mixture. Serve over cobbler.

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 375 degrees. In a medium bowl, add strawberries and ¾ cup sugar.

Stir to coat strawberries in sugar and set aside.

In a large bowl whisk together flour, baking powder, salt and sugar. Add in milk, vanilla extract and melted butter.

Stir until combined. A few lumps are ok.

Grease a 9-inch casserole dish. Pour batter evenly into dish.

Spoon strawberries evenly on top of batter. Do NOT stir.

Bake for 35-40 minutes or until golden. Serve warm with a scoop of vanilla ice cream

OR: Serve either hot or cold with the banana glaze.