DHS program providing at-home care for elderly, disabled could face admissions freeze

OKLAHOMA CITY – In lieu of state budget cuts, a DHS program providing at-home care for the elderly and disabled could face an admissions freeze.

The state budget will leave the Oklahoma Department of Human Services $33 million short of funding for current operations.

In lieu of that, DHS has announced it may freeze admissions to the Advantage Waiver Program.

“We’re looking at a variety of options for reducing our budget. We did get an increase in appropriations from the year before, but unfortunately our operating level was much higher than appropriations,” Sheree Powell with DHS said.

If the freeze to Advantage happens, 10,000 jobs could be lost and 3,600 people could be forced into nursing homes this year.