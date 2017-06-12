× Oklahoma inmate charged with manslaughter in death of jailer

OKLAHOMA CITY – A Oklahoma inmate is now facing serious charges for his role in the death of one of his jailers.

The unusual turn of events happened January 7, the day a corrections worker died on the job.

Jerime Williams, 38, was just one month from being released.

He was being held at the Clara Waters Correctional Center in northeast Oklahoma City.

Clara Waters is a work release facility for non-violent offenders who are about to be released.

According to court documents, surveillance cameras caught Williams retrieving a contraband package from the yard at the north end of the prison: loose leaf tobacco and rolling papers.

Four jailers chased Williams across the yard before bringing him and the bag of contraband back inside to spend some time inside disciplinary detention.

Jailer Stephen Jenkins and three other corrections workers were on their way inside with Williams in custody when Jenkins had a sudden, massive heart attack.

Jenkins was rushed to nearby Integris Baptist Hospital in cardiac arrest.

Integris is just a few miles down the road, but it was too late for Jenkins.

He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Meanwhile, Williams was transferred from Clara Waters to the Oklahoma County Jail where he’s now facing a much more serious charge: first-degree manslaughter.

Oklahoma County prosecutors intend to make the case for manslaughter in the death of Jenkins, according to a probable cause affidavit filed in May.

Jenkins had worked for the Oklahoma Department of Corrections about 18 months at the time of his death; he had been stationed at Clara Waters the entire time.