× Konawa councilwoman dies in ATV crash in central Oklahoma

KONAWA, Okla. – Officials say a city councilwoman in central Oklahoma died over the weekend in an all-terrain vehicle crash.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says 30-year-old Tiffany Barton died in the crash Saturday near Byng, about 65 miles southeast of Oklahoma City. Officials say Barton had served as a member of the Konawa City Council.

According to a preliminary report, Barton was a passenger on an ATV and was thrown from the vehicle after it struck a telephone pole. The driver of the ATV was treated and released from a hospital for a head injury.

The city of Konawa said in a statement that Barton’s “smile, positive energy and kind heart” will be missed.