Man arrested after allegedly sexually assaulting multiple women in downtown Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – A man was arrested after allegedly sexually assaulting multiple women in downtown Oklahoma City.

Around 2 a.m., a police officer who was patrolling the 200 block of E. Sheridan after bars were closing was flagged down by a man.

That man told the officer that there was a man in the area inappropriately grabbing women.

According to the police report, a woman then told the officer that she was walking down the sidewalk when a man grabbed her by her genitals.

She told the officer that she did not believe the assault was an accident.

The woman told the officer that she heard two other women talking about how the man had just done the same thing to them.

When a witness confronted the suspect about why he was grabbing the women, the suspect reportedly responded “I’m not from around here.”

One of the alleged victims was able to point the man out to police.

The suspect, 34-year-old Darell Jones, was arrested and booked into the Oklahoma County Jail for sexual battery.