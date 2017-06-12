Officials following leads after after 4 inmates escape from Lincoln County jail

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LINCOLN COUNTY, Okla. - The Lincoln County jail is admittedly porous with a second escape in recent months.

"It looks like, sometime after midnight, they did the same thing they did the last time - they scaled the wall, got on a air-conditioner vent and dug a hole in it," said Sheriff Charlie Dougherty. "The only difference in this time is we've got individuals from two different pods, so they've shared information. Anyway, they went back out through an air-conditioner vent."

This time, four men escaped, including suspected killer Jeremy Irvin.

Authorities believe the man ran to a home nearby and stole Kenya's Lewis's pickup truck. The keys were still in the ignition.

"It's going to be locked every night for sure" from now on, Lewis said about her later recovered truck.

Police from several agencies are chasing down endless leads. We were with undercover agents as they scoured a field near Irvin's mom's house.

"Jail staff is reviewing all phone calls made out of the jail in the last 24 hours," Dougherty said. "All four of these individuals have attempted to try to get a hold of folks."

They have had no luck so far, but there are leads unfolding, including the recovery of Lewis's stolen truck.

"Thank you. That's awesome," Lewis said when we told her the good news about her truck.

Nerves are understandably on edge, and there is a sense of urgency to quickly corral the dangerous suspects.