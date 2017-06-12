Officials searching after four inmates escape from Lincoln County Jail

LINCOLN COUNTY, Okla. – Authorities in Lincoln County are searching for inmates who escaped from the county jail.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to NewsChannel 4 that multiple inmates have escaped from the Lincoln County Jail.

Officials say that between 1 a.m. and 4 a.m. on Monday, four inmates escaped from the jail.

Investigators believe they likely escaped through the ventilation system.

Authorities say 23-year-old Brian Allen Moody, 41-year-old Sonny Baker and 27-year-old Trey Goodnight were all in jail for property crimes.

However, investigators say 31-year-old Jeremy Irvin was in jail on a count of first-degree murder.

Moody is described as a white man, standing 5’2″ tall, weighing 102 pounds with blond hair and hazel eyes.

Baker is described as a white man, standing 5’8″ tall, weighing 145 pounds with blond hair and blue eyes.

Both Moody and Baker are from the southwest part of Lincoln County.

Goodnight is described as a white man, standing 5’6″ tall, weighing 145 pounds with blond hair and hazel eyes.

He is from the Shawnee area in Pottawatomie County.

Irvin is a white man, standing 6’1″ tall with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Residents in the area are encouraged to take precautions and to report anything suspicious to authorities.

This is the second escape in several months at the jail.

In March, three inmates escaped from the Lincoln County Jail by crawling through a vent. Moody and Baker were a part of that group of escapees.

However, they were all captured and taken into custody a short time later.