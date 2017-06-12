× Oklahoma City woman arrested after child allegedly left with bruises from spanking

OKLAHOMA CITY – An Oklahoma City woman was taken into custody after she allegedly left bruises on a boy following a punishment.

On June 10, officers were called to a home in northwest Oklahoma City after a man reported that his 6-year-old son came over with bruises after he was spanked.

According to the arrest affidavit, the child had bruises from the bottom of his buttocks to the bend of his knee.

“After further examination, I could see it was bruising consistent from being struck with a belt,” the report states.

The victim told officers that 28-year-old Shardell Galagher had spanked him with a belt 10 times after he allegedly broke a vase.

Officers spoke to Galagher, who said she spanked the child no more than six times.

Galagher was arrested on one count of child abuse.