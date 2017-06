× Oklahoma teen dies of injuries suffered in ATV crash

EUFAULA, Okla. – The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a 15-year-old boy has died of injuries he suffered in an all-terrain vehicle crash in eastern Oklahoma.

An OHP report said Sunday that the boy from Eufaula was driving the ATV on private property Saturday afternoon when it crashed.

The teenager’s name was not released.

The report says the boy was flown to a hospital in Tulsa, where he later died.