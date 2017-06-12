× OSBI investigating ‘suspicious death’ of Grove woman

GROVE, Okla. – Authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding an Oklahoma woman’s death.

On Monday morning, the Grove Police Department requested OSBI’s assistance with a suspicious death.

Investigators say they received an emergency call from a home in the 1400 block of Ash St. around 9 a.m.

Once they arrived, they found a woman’s body in the backyard of the house.

Officials say it appears that she died of a gunshot wound, but her body has been taken to the medical examiner’s office to determine an exact cause and manner of death.

Currently, investigators are not searching for a suspect.

The woman’s name will be released at a later time.