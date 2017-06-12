× OU baseball coach Pete Hughes resigns

NORMAN, Okla. – University leaders are on the hunt for a new head coach of the OU baseball team.

On Monday, University of Oklahoma Vice President Joe Castiglione announced that head baseball coach Pete Hughes has resigned.

Hughes coached the Sooners for four seasons and compiled a 128-107-1 record.

“We appreciate the dedicated service Pete gave to our baseball program,” said Castiglione. “He and his family are good people and we certainly wish the best for them.”

This past season, OU went 35-24 overall and 12-11 in the Big 12. Also, the team advanced to the NCAA Tournament for the first time under Hughes.

Castiglione says the search for a new coach will begin immediately.

“Our program has demonstrated its ability to compete at the highest level and we are optimistic about our future,” Castiglione said.