ENID, Okla. – Police in Oklahoma are asking for your help identifying a man accused of robbing a bank.

On June 5th, an armed man, believed to be either Hispanic or Native American, walked into the Security National Bank in Enid and demanded money from the clerks.

Police say he left the bank with an undisclosed amount of money.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (580)233-6233.