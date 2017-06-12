× Police identify man shot to death in N.W. Oklahoma City over the weekend

OKLAHOMA CITY – A man who was shot in northwest Oklahoma City Saturday night has died.

Authorities say Edward Lee, 39, was sitting inside his car in the 500 block of Rockwell Ave., when a suspect walked up and shot him.

The suspect then fled the scene.

Lee was transported to a local hospital in critical condition; however, authorities have since confirmed that Lee died.

Officials told KFOR Saturday that Lee had a female and two children in the car with him when the shooting occurred. They were uninjured.

No arrests have been made at this time.

If you have any information that could help police, please call the homicide tip-line at (405)297-1200.