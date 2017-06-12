Suspect allegedly left threatening note for Loomis employees picking up money from Oklahoma Walmart

STILWELL, Okla. – A suspect allegedly left a threatening note for Loomis employees while they were picking up money from an Oklahoma Walmart.

Friday morning, June 9th, Loomis employees picking up money from the Wal-Mart Supercenter in Stilwell found a threatening note on their armored vehicle.

Officials say the note threatened violence against them if the note’s instructions on how to deliver money were not met.

The Loomis employees found an Adair County Sheriff’s deputy inside the store.

That deputy contacted the Stilwell Police Department, who then requested OSBI assistance with the case.

OSBI special agents have obtained surveillance footage of the suspect and his vehicle.

If anyone recognizes the person, please call the OSBI hotline at 1-800-522-8017.