The heat is on, Oklahoma!

Highs will climb to the low to mid 90s today and tomorrow.

High humidity combined with hot temperatures will result in a heat index between 95 and 105 all week long!

A few storms are possible in southwestern Oklahoma this afternoon and evening.

Storms will develop in western Oklahoma late tomorrow.

A few could be severe with large hail and damaging winds.

The tornado threat is low but not zero.

Isolated storms are possible Wednesday and could be severe with large hail and damaging winds.

Our best chance for storms will be on Thursday.

Isolated storms continue Friday before we dry out this weekend.

A heat dome will build and strengthen to our west and temperatures will climb to near 100 by early next week!

Stay tuned for the latest!